Former Kwara first couple, Ahmed, Omolewa welcome tiny feet

There is a usual saying that the true color of a man is not known until he’s truly empowered, financially or through position of authority.

 

And true to the saying, many, during their stay in position of authority forget power is transient, therefore they made great blunders that they may not be able to retrace, they equally lost popularity among the people.

 

But in the case of the immediate past governor of Kwara State, Ahmed Fatai, thanks to his parents who instilled fear of God in him and brought him up properly, for even after leaving office, he’s honor and popularity among all and sundry have remained intact for he never got power drunk.

 

Of course, he was eminently qualified to be a governor as his achievements speak volume of that fact, however his humility and loyalty to the necessary people actually played big role in the making of his choice as one to take over from Bukola Saraki. In his usual mien, dark skinned, brilliant and his reasonable better half, Omolewa have remained in their shell and this explains why the model couple rarely get a mention in the news.

 

As it is however, Ahmed and Omolewa are in the news and it’s for a worthy reason. Information reaching us says that the former first couple of Kwara, are in a very happy mood.

 

The wife, it was learnt recently put to bed a bouncing baby boy and this development is making them happy even as their family, friends and well-wishers are not left out in sharing in the joy with them as they have since been at the receiving end of congratulatory messages over the new addition to the Abdulfatai Ahmed family

