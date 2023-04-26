Former Labour Minister, Musa Gwadabe Dies At 87

Alhaji Musa Gwadabe, a founding member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and former Minister of Labour and Productivity is dead.

New Telegraph gathers that the political stalwart died in the early hour of Wednesday, April 26 after a protracted illness in a hospital in Kano State.

According to the deceased’s daughter, Aisha Musa Gwadabe, who also works at Radio Nigeria Pyramid FM in Kano said the former Minister died at the age of 86 years.

She, however, said the late minister’s burial prayer would be held at his residence off Maiduguri Road in Kano at 2:00 p.m. today.

Meanwhile, Gwadabe served as a minister from 1999 to 2003, which was Olusegun Obasanjo’s first term in office. During the administration of the late Sabo Bakin Zuwo, he also served as secretary to the Kano State government and was a member of a number of boards.

He had two spouses, 11 children, and a large number of grandchildren. Alhaji Nazifi Musa Gwadabe, a contractor in Kano, is one of his kids.