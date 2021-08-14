Former Lagos State commissioner, Ogundimu, dies at 71

A two time commissioner of Lagos State Dr. Olusegun Oluwatoberu Ogundimu is dead. He was aged 71 years. According to the statement signed by his son, Oluwadamilola and made available to Saturday Telegraph, Ogundimuwas a“strong advocate of democratic governance aimed at promoting healthcare development in the country.

The former Lagos State commissioner has since been buried in Lagos on Thursday, August 12. Ogundimu, a medical health practitioner, during his administration, embarked on numerous health programmes that promoted the healthcare delivery system of Lagos State, particularly for the benefit of grass roots people.

He was appointed member, Lagos State Hospital Inspectorate Committee in 1985, Chairman, Lagos State Water Corporation in 1992 –1994, member Task Force, Traffic Decongestion and Control, Lagos State in 1993. He was the Commissioner for Transport, Lagos State, February 1994 – March 1995, and Chairman Taskforce on Petroleum Distribution and Monetary Committee. Ogundimu was also the Commissioner for Health in March 1995 – August 1996.

