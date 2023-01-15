News Top Stories

Former LP chieftain accused of anti-party activity

A prominent chieftain of the Labour Party in Ogun State, (names withheld), has been accused of anti-party activities including hobnobbing with the ruling party in the state, in order to whittle down the fortunes of the party.
The former member of the executive of the party in the state who rose on the popularity of the presidential candidate of the LP, Mr. Peter Obi, into the limelight was saddled with many responsibilities in the party but suddenly commenced working against the party.
A source said that he had allegedly “been working against the interest of the party through wrong substitution of candidates’ names in Lagos and Ogun states, to weaken the party’s chances and allegedly made candidates to make payment of illegal monies into his private account among others infractions.
Our source said: “As some of his friends were rallying to save the suspended LP top notch, his romance with the All Progressives Congress (APC), which was said to have started long ago suddenly blew open with the photograph of his visit to Governor Dapo Abiodun, which it was learnt introduced him to APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) Secretary, Hon. James Faleke, to bolster APC’s chances in Lagos and Ogun States.
“Besides, he has been accused of plotting the coup against the party’s erstwhile Presidential Campaign Director-General, Dr. Doyin Okupe by the Ogun State LP, which led to the phantom suspension of Okupe from the party.

 

