Former military leader, Abdulsalami Abubakar backs Imumolen for President

Nigeria’s former military head of state, Abdulsalami Abubakar has thrown his weight behind the candidacy of Professor Christopher Imumolen as he attempts to become Nigeria’s civilian president next year.

The former leader, reputed to have midwife the process that ushered in the 4th Republic which began with the democratically elected government of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo in 1999, made his position known when the Accord presidential candidate paid him a courtesy visit at his palatial home in Minna recently.

Abubakar who received the academician and philanthropist in his capacity as a former leader with vast experience in governance said the country was in dire need of vibrant, youthful leaders like Professor Imumolen to seize the initiative and retire a fading breed of the old guard to lead the country.

“I think the old ones should fade away gracefully and allow young people to take over,” Abubakar said.

“What we can do as former leaders is to mentor and tutor them in whatever way we can in order for them to lead the country. As a matter of fact, this is the time Nigerians should begin to support young, vibrant and visionary leaders that would steer the country on the path of glory,” he added.

Speaking earlier to a retinue of reporters at the home of the former leader and elder statesman, Professor Imumolen had reiterated his stance on the role the next generation of leaders like him should play in taking the country to its promised land.

“We need to reposition the country on the path of development and sustainable growth,” he said.

“And if that must be done, Nigerians should start looking at selecting those who have a track record in leadership at various levels from both the private and public sector,” he added.

 

