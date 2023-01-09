Related Articles
Dead toll rises above 60 as strange disease hits Kogi communities
Confusion, fear and anxiety have shut down normal activities of Ette people in Olamaboro Local Government Area of Kogi State, as death toll caused by the strange disease has risen to over 60 in the community, including other adjoining communities in Enugu State. The strange disease, it was learnt, has become another killing virus that […]
China, Iran, N’Korea seek support at UN to push back against unilateral force, sanctions
China, Russia, North Korea, Iran and others are seeking support for a coalition to defend the United Nations Charter by pushing back against the use or threat of force and unilateral sanctions, according to a letter seen by Reuters on Thursday. The move by 16 countries and the Palestinians to create such a group […]
Civil service pensioners accuses NUP of unwholesome practices
…threatens to pull out of NUP The Federal Civil Service Pensioners Branch (FCSP), has accused leadership of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), of engaging in unwholesome and unconstitutional practices. A petition delivered to the NUP headquarters by the South West zonal branch of FCSPB, alleged that some of the activities being carried out were […]
