…threatens to pull out of NUP The Federal Civil Service Pensioners Branch (FCSP), has accused leadership of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), of engaging in unwholesome and unconstitutional practices. A petition delivered to the NUP headquarters by the South West zonal branch of FCSPB, alleged that some of the activities being carried out were […]

China, Russia, North Korea, Iran and others are seeking support for a coalition to defend the United Nations Charter by pushing back against the use or threat of force and unilateral sanctions, according to a letter seen by Reuters on Thursday. The move by 16 countries and the Palestinians to create such a group […]

Confusion, fear and anxiety have shut down normal activities of Ette people in Olamaboro Local Government Area of Kogi State, as death toll caused by the strange disease has risen to over 60 in the community, including other adjoining communities in Enugu State. The strange disease, it was learnt, has become another killing virus that […]

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica