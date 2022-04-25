News

Former Minister, Tonye Graham Douglas, dies in Abuja

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A former Minister of Petroleum resources, Alabo Graham Douglas is dead.

He reportedly died at an hospital in Abuja.

Graham-Douglas became Commissioner for Youths, Sports and Culture in 1986 in the Rivers State government.

In 1989, the military government of Ibrahim Babangida appointed him Federal Minister for Social Development, Youths and Sports and later became minister of Petroleum Affairs.

In 1992, Graham-Douglas became chairman of the Southern Minorities Movement, one of the groups that eventually merged into the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). He was a candidate in the PDP primaries for the presidential nomination in 1998, losing to Olusegun Obasanjo, who went on to become president.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

51 years after: Obasanjo, Kukah, others for parley on Civil War

Posted on Author Reporter

  Emmanuel.Onani, Abuja Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Most Rev. Matthew Hassan Kukah and Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, are among prominent personalities expected to speak at a conference on the Civil War experience (1967 – 1970). The parley with the theme, ‘Never Again Conference: 51 Years After The Nigerian-Biafra Civil War”, […]
News

PIB scales first reading in Senate

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Petroleum Industry Bill, PIB 2020 was read the first time in the Senate on Wednesday. With the Bill scaling first reading on the floor of the Upper Chamber,  it is a clear indication that the Senate has begun the process of  legislative procedure for the passage of the controversial bill. As part of Business […]
News

Gunmen abduct nine travellers in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen yesterday evening kidnapped nine travellers in Ondo State. The nine passengers were aboard a Totota Sienna, when they were waylaid by the gunmen. The passengers were heading from Abuja to Lagos but were abducted at the Akoko Isua in Akoko South-East Local Government Area of the state. When contacted, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica