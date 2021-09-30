Metro & Crime

Former Navy captain bags 12 years in prison over N45m bank theft

Posted on Author John Chikezie Comment(0)

An Ikeja Special Offences Court in Lagos yesterday sentenced a retired Navy Captain, Jerry Ogbonna, to 12 years in prison for stealing the sum of N45 million under false pretence from a new generation bank.

Captain Ogbonna was convicted, alongside his company, Obyke System Consult Limited, after the court found them guilty of stealing and obtaining money by false pretence.

The Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arraigned the convict and his company on April 19, 2018, before Justice Mojisola Dada on a five-count charge.

Justice Dada found the defendant guilty of the offences and sentenced him to three years imprisonment on count one; seven years on count two and two years on count five of the charge, respectively.

The judge also ordered that the company be wound up and pay a fine of N5m, while the convict would make a restitution of N4m to Diamond Bank Plc.

The former naval officer was, however, discharged on count three and four.

Delivering her judgement, Justice Dada said: “I didn’t believe any of the stories the told by the defendant. The issue was not whether the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) was owing in this particular matter. The defendant did withdraw money that was paid to him in error by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“There is no proof of that the defendant has refunded the sum of N45 million to Access/Diamond Bank since the past nine years. Thus, there is a criminal intent shown by the defendant to steal the property of Access Diamond Bank.

“I am satisfied that the prosecutor was able to established count 1, 2 and 5. The defendant is hereby discharged on count 3 and 4.”

However, Captain Ogbonna was previously arraigned and tried before Justice Oluwatoyin Ipaye of the Lagos State High Court in 2016 before the case was struck out after attempts to have him take his plea proved abortive.

The matter was later re-assigned to Justice Dada, who now passed a verdict three years after.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Coronation of Sultan of Edo: We’re loyal to Edo govt, Oba of Benin – Alh. Adanno

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu,

The leader of the Shua Arabs in Edo State, Alhaji Idris Adanno Friday cleared the air on the controversy surrounding the purported plan to coronate a Sultan of Shua Arabs in Benin City. The purportedly planned coronation has elicited condemnation from the public, which prompted the state government to ban the move. But speaking to […]
Metro & Crime

Senator empowers 520 persons with disabilities in A’Ibom

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tony Anichebe, Uyo A total of 520 physically challenged persons in Akwa Ibom State have received life support training skills initiated by the Senator representing Akwa Ibom North East senatorial district, Bassey Akpan. The beneficiaries, drawn from the nine local government areas that constitute the senatorial district and beyond, were trained in soap making, […]
Metro & Crime

Bayelsa Assembly suspends Clerk over misconduct

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe,

Mr Edward Owudogo, the Clerk of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, has been suspended by members of the house over what they termed as gross misconduct and undermining of the members. The House during it’s plenary on Thursday also set up a disciplinary committee to investigate the allegations against the suspended Clerk. The motion […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica