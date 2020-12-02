Former NCAA DG, Usman dies, Minister, Others Mourn

The aviation industry in Nigeria was thrown into deep mourning on Wednesday following the death of the immediate past Director-General of Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Muhtar Usman.

Since his sudden departure early hours of Wednesday morning, grief had enveloped the entire aviation industry with many professionals, aviators and colleagues extolling the virtue of the aircraft pilot who meant so many things to so many people.

To underscore the huge vacuum his departure would create, the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika described the death of Usman as a ‘monumental loss to the aviation industry’.

Reacting to the death, Sirika said that although death is a journey on which everyone must embark at his own appointed time, Usman’s own, he stated, came at a time the industry needed all capable hands to be on deck to reposition it, considering the depth to which it had descended as a result of the global pandemic.

Usman, the Minister said, would be remembered for his contributions to the sector as a pilot, air accident investigator, industry regulator spanning his time at the defunct Nigeria Airways, Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) and most recently, at the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

He commiserated with the aviation family on the loss of a ‘thoroughbred professional’ whom he said distinguished himself in his chosen field, the family he has left behind and prays for the repose of his soul.

Usman, through the dint of hard work rose to the pinnacle of his carrier as a pilot and as an administrator of international repute.

