Former NFF President, Gen. Dominic Oneya, Is Dead

A former President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Brigadier-General Dominic Obukadata Oneya is dead.

It was learnt that Oneya passed on Thursday morning at his home in the Effurun GRA in the Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State.

The deceased hailed from Agbarho Kingdom of Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta.

He died at 73.

A close family source confirmed the development to NIGER DELTA TODAY (NDT) Online.

He was a former Military Administrator of Kano State from August 1996 to August 1998 during the military regime of General Sani Abacha.

Oneya was also a military Administrator of Benue State from August 1998 to May 1999 during the transitional regime of General Abdulsalami Abubakar.

