Former NFF President, Oneya, to be buried Sept. 10

The remains of former Chairman of then Nigeria Football Association

(now Nigeria Football Federation), Brigadier-General Dominic Obukadata Oneya, who died in his home in Warri on Thursday, is to be buried on September 10, 2021. The funeral rites would begin on September 9.

President of the NFF and FIFA Council Member, Mr Amaju Melvin Pinnick, who met with the children of the departed former football boss in Warri on Saturday, also disclosed that a number of former NFF

Presidents have accepted the invitation to attend the burial rites of

their fallen colleague.

“The family has fixed the dates of 9th and 10th September for the

funeral rites. We are all still bowed by the demise of a man who was

so healthy and full of life the day before. However, we can only give

God the glory for his exemplary life. He was so high up there yet came

down to everyone’s level in a remarkable character of humility and

people skills. We will miss him dearly,” Pinnick.

Former NFF Presidents Sani Lulu Abdullahi (who served as Vice

President in the Dominic Oneya-led NFF administration and then took

the reins between 2006 and 2010), Aminu Mohammed Maigari (2010-2014) and Ibrahim Galadima (2002-2006) have all accepted thw invitation in principle to attend the funeral rites.

Oneya, a dignified former military chieftain, who served as military

administrator of Kano and Benue states at different times, was

Chairman of then Nigeria Football Association between January 2000 and October 2002, handing over to Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima.

