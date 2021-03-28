Sports

Former NFF Technical Director, Kashimawo Laloko, is dead

Football talent hunter and former Technical Director in the then Nigeria Football Association, Chief Kashimawo Laloko has died.
He reportedly died Sunday morning (March 28).
He was known for being the arrowhead of Pepsi Football Academy which raised many football talents in Nigeria.
At a time, he was also the national coach of The Gambia.
It was learnt that Laloko, the Olori Parakoyi of Egbaland, in South West Nigeria, will be buried at his Gbonagun residence in Abeokuta at 3.00 pm, on Monday March 29 ,2021.

