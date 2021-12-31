Former Nigerian international and administrator, Brown Ebewele, is dead

Maverick former athlete and later administrator, Brown Ebewele, popularly known as ‘Juju Man’ is dead.

He reportedly passed on at an undisclosed hospital in Warri, on the last day of 2021.

The former Olympian led Team Edo to the 20th National Sports Festival in Benin City.

He was a former national champion and a pioneer decathlete in 1978, while competing as an athlete for the then Bendel State.

He rose to become a Director and ultimately a Commissioner of Sports in Edo State during the administration of former Governor Lucky Igbinedion.

As Director of Sports, Ebewele piloted Team Edo to the top of the medals table, when the state hosted the 2002 edition of the Sports Festival.

