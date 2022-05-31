Sports

Former NPFL coach, Maurice Cooreman, dies in Belgium

Former Coach of Akwa United and multiple Nigerian teams –  Enyimba, Ocean Boys, Warri Wolves, Gombe United –  Maurice Cooreman has reportedly passed on in his native Belgium.

He was aged 79. Cooreman led the defunct Ocean Boys  to the Nigerian title in 2006, but was sacked in September 2006 and then rehired two weeks later.

He managed Enyimba from October 2006 to November 2008 and received a five match ban in April 2008 after attacking a referee.

He also ventured into the Ghanaian League when he was appointed manager of Asante Kotoko in November 2008. Back in Nigeria Cooreman has also managed the NPA. Bendel Insurance, Lobi Stars and Gabros as well as kaduna United.

On August 30, 2010, Cooreman, who led Kaduna United to a historic Federation Cup glory for the first time for the state, decided to extend his stay with the team for another year.[9]

On February 20, 2012, Cooreman was named as the new head coach of Warri Wolves. He signed a one-year contract with Gombe United  in October 2012.  He resigned for health in 2014.  He was hired in March 2015 as coach of second-division Ikorodu United.

 

