Metro & Crime

Former Osun Military Administrator, Anthony Obi, is dead

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The former military administrator of Osun State, Colonel Anthony Uzoma Obi (rtd) is dead.

Obi, who served as the military governor of Osun State between August 1996 and August 1998, died on Saturday, January 1, as announced by his family.

Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, in a condolence message, mourned the demise of the former military administrator.

He condoled the family of the deceased and hailed his contributions to governance in Osun, saying he was one of the leaders who laid the foundation of the state.

“The death of Colonel Anthony Obi (rtd) is painful and a huge loss not only to his family but to the nation. He was a brave, committed and experienced military officer who served Nigeria and Osun in particular selflessly and passionately.

“As a military administrator, Obi made remarkable contributions to governance in Osun and was one of the leaders who laid the foundation of our state and left some legacies he will be remembered for,” he said.

“On behalf of my family, government and the people of Osun, I extend my deepest condolences to the family of Colonel Anthony Obi (rtd). Though his death is devastating, I urge you to take solace in the legacies of selflessness, professionalism and service to humanity he left behind.”

Governor Oyetola prayed God to grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest and give his bereaved family, friends and associates the fortitude to bear the huge loss.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Contempt: Osborne residents ask court to jail Lekki Gardens MD, Nyong

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu 

The Registered Trustees of Osborne and Foreshore Residents Association have asked Justice Nicholas Oweibo of a Federal High Court in Lagos to commit the Chief Executive Officer of Lekki Gardens Estate Limited, Richard Nyong, to prison over alleged disobedience to court’s order. The residents, in a committal motion  filed through their lawyer, Kemi Pinheiro (SAN), […]
Metro & Crime

HURIWA , RU LAAC tackle Police for tagging 22-year old girl IPOB/ESN spy

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh and Steve Uzoechi

…say action after 72 days an afterthought   A Non-Profit Organisation, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has accused the office of the Inspector General of Police, Baba Alkali of attempting to frame up a 21 year old girl, Glory Okolie whose family has been looking for since June.   The group said the […]
Metro & Crime Top Stories

Arotile: Court frees two suspected killer’s friends

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

A Magistrates’ Court in Kaduna yesterday set free two of the three suspected killers of Nigeria’s first female fighter helicopter pilot, Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile. But the first suspect, Nehemiah Adejor, who drove the car which allegedly killed Arotile, is to be charged for culpable homicide and criminal conspiracy at the state High Court. At […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica