Former PDP spokesman, Metuh, resigns from party

Former National PublicitySecretaryof the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh, has resigned from the party. Metuh also announced his retirement from partisan politics, saying that his future participation in politics would “only be limited to non-partisan involvements in areas of sustaining and deepening democracy and governance in Nigerian and at the global level.”

The former PDP spokesperson had served at various positions in the party, and credited to himself the “longest elected member of the NationalExecutiveCommittee -one who won elections to serve in several national positions at six (6) consecutive National Conventions of the party.” Metuh did not give reason for leaving the party, but fell short of attributing it to health challenges.

He has been battling health challenges since his incarceration by the Economicand FinancialCrimes Commission (EFCC), even though the court said he was wrongly jailed. In his resignation letter to thePDPNationalChairman, Metuh explained that he realised that he could no longer playpartisanpoliticsafterhis three weeks medical trip.

He said, “The reason for this decision is that from my experience and the nature of politics and development in Nigeria, I believe that I will contribute more to democracy and good governance in Nigeria by being nonpartisan. “Being non-partisan gives me the status to work for the strategic interest and wellbeing of the Nigerian people without the hindrance of partisanship. “In that regard, I write respectfully, to formally inform you of my resignation from the PDP and cessation of partisan politics.” He called for issue-based political engagement by political actors, advising that Nigeria cannot afford the bitterness and divisions that may arise otherwise.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...