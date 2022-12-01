Former SAA airplanes find home in Nigeria, others under lease pact

Several planes hitherto used by South African Airways (SAA) have ended up in Nigeria and other places with Air Peace leasing one of the Airbus aircraft recently as part of the two aircraft leased for a short period as a result of the dearth of airplanes in its fleet.

Airlines in various parts of the world are resuming an ever-growing number of routes that were suspended as pandemic lockdowns and traveller fears caused a drop in passenger numbers. And, this month, that has seen two former SAA planes sporting new livery.

Air Peace, last week, took delivery of an Airbus A320-200s once registered for South African Airways as ZS-AZH. After it became surplus to SAA’s requirements, the plane was kept at the Nîmes-Alès-Camargue- Cévennes Airport in the south of France for more than two years before making its way to the United Kingdom, and now to Nigeria under a lease agreement.

It will likely be used on regional routes and to some routes in the South East and South-South regions of the country as traffic tilts towards these areas during the Yuletide. The second former SAA plane to fly again once registered to SAA as ZS-SXW, an Airbus A3330-200. It was delivered so SAA in mid- 2011 and also withdrawn from use in early 2020. It was reported to have been stored in a giant American facility during the darkest days of COVID-19, before getting adramatic newpaint job for Air Serbia. In order to meet the envisagedhighpassengerdemand during theChristmasseason when passenger traffic more than double that of the previous months, Nigerian airlines have started acquiring more aircraft to meet the expected surge in passenger movement.

