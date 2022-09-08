News

Former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara, takes over as PDP BoT chair

Former Senate President Adolf Wabara has emerged the new chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He replaces Sen. Walid Jibrin who resigned from his position earl.

All is talking place at the National Executive Council meeting currently going on in Abuja.

According to reports, Former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara (South East) has emerged the Acting Chairman of the party’s BoT.Jibrin who has a few months left in his tenure had complained about the lopsidedness in the party’s hierarchy following the emergence of Atiku Abubakar, a fellow northerner as Presidential candidate.

 

