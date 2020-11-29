Sports

Former Senegal, Fulham midfielder, Diop, dies at 42

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Former Senegal, Fulham and Portsmouth midfielder Papa Bouba Diop has died aged 42.
Bouba Diop made 129 appearances in the Premier League and also had spells in England with West Ham and Birmingham City, reports the BBC.
He played for Senegal at the 2002 World Cup and scored the winner in the tournament’s opening game as his country beat France 1-0.
“Once a World Cup hero, always a World Cup hero,” FIFA posted on social media.
A post on Fulham’s Twitter account said the club was “devastated” and, using Bouba Diop’s nickname, added: “Rest well, Wardrobe.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Juve sack Sarri after Champions League exit

Posted on Author Reporter

  Juventus have sacked head coach Maurizio Sarri a day after being knocked out of the Champions League in the last-16 stage to Lyon. The former Chelsea and Napoli boss only took charge of Juventus in June last year, signing a three-year contract at the time, and led the side to a ninth consecutive Serie […]
Sports

LMC certifies Lagos, Uyo, Aba, 10 other stadium for 2020/21 NPFL season games

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

•Lists 11 others for upgrade/repairs   Ahead of the 2020/21 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season and as part of the broader club licensing regime, 13 stadiums across the country have been certified by the League Management Company (LMC) to have met minimum requirements to host games. Another 11 were recommended for varying degrees of […]
Sports

La Liga: Madrid drop points at Sociedad

Posted on Author Reporter

  Real Madrid got their title defence off on a shaky note, following a 0-0 draw with Real Sociedad on Sunday night. Zinedine Zidane’s men snatched the LaLiga crown from Barcelona last season, producing outstanding form after lockdown to overtake their rivals. However, Los Blancos failed to reproduce such fine form against Sociedad, in their […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: