Former Sokoto commissioner elected PDP chairman

The Sokoto State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has elected new executive members to run its affairs. The election was held at Giginya Memorial Stadium, Sokoto, the state capital.

After the election, the 39-member executive committee led by Alhaji Bello Aliyu Goronyo, erstwhile commissioner for solid minerals in the state, was sworn-in. Speaking at the ceremony, Governor Aminu Tambuwal commended members of the party from the ward level to the state level for their cooperation, transparency and synergy, which he said led to the emergence of the new leadership of the party at the various levels.

He also commended members of the committee sent by the national secretariat of the party to organise and supervise the congress in the state.

The governor also thanked officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agents for their role in ensuring a very smooth election process. He congratulated the newly elected executives for the confidence the people reposed in them upon which they were elected.

Governor Tambuwal said he trusted and believed God that they would justify the confidence reposed in them. He charged them to bring everybody together, to provide inclusive leadership through consultations in order to carry along all the stakeholders in whatever they were going to do in the discharge of their duties as leaders.

The governor explained that their new position was a position of trust that had been given to them, assuring them of the state government’s maximum support and cooperation for them to succeed.

He also charged them to open their doors to members of the party, saying that his administration would continue to offer open door policy for good governance in the state. He appealed to them to woo more supporters to the party, saying that many people want to join the PDP.

Like this: Like Loading...