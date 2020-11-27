Former Sun Trust Bank boss delighted with military promotion of friends

A former Sun Trust Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive, Mr. Jibrin Muhammad Barde, has congratulated his childhood friends in the military on their promotions to the ranks of Brigadier General.

Muhammad, in a statement, extolled their virtues and praised their dedication and consistencies especially in fighting insurgency in the Northeast over the years at the risk of their lives.

The statement reads in part: “Pease join me in celebrating two of our finest, Generals MHB Manu & IK Muazu, on their recent promotions.

“Both generals have inspired me and I am humbled by their consistency. There has been no greater privilege and no greater honor, than being a friend and brother to these fine gentlemen, officers of the greatest military in Africa.

“They have, over the years, stood watch over us and risked their lives ‘saving our own lives’. We, all from the Northeast, know how much they put their lives at risk so that we can live ours safely and free from the incessant attacks of the insurgents.

“By stepping forward and volunteering by raising their right hands and taking that oath, each of them made a solemn pledge. They committed themselves to a life of service and of sacrifice. Their courage under fire and bravery in the face of danger is unrivalled. We cannot but thank Generals Manu and Muazu for their outstanding service to our father land.

“To have the honour and privilege of being their brother and friend, is to know the love, the pride and the sacrifice of a military family.

“Please join me in saluting their courage of wearing the uniform with pride, while taking an oath, to protect and defend this country and the Constitution that we cherish.”.

The Nigerian Army recently announced the promotion of 421 of its top officers to new ranks.

Details of the promotion is contained in a Nigerian Army memo signed by GAT Ochigbano, a major general. The memo was referenced; AHQ MS/G1/300/252/2.

The memo, which was dated November 25, 2020, according to Mr Ochigbano, is made pursuant to the powers conferred on the Army Council by virtue of Section 10 (1) and 11 (b) of the Armed Forces Act Cap A20 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

“Consequently, the Army Council has approved the promotion of the underlisted officers to the rank of major general, brigadier general, colonel and lieutenant colonel with effect from dates shown against their names,” the memo reads in part.

The promotion list contains 39 brigadier generals who were promoted to the rank of major general while 97 colonels were moved to the rank of brigadier general.

Also, 105 lieutenant colonels were promoted colonel while 180 majors became lieutenant colonels.

However, the newly promoted officers were barred from using their new ranks until they are formally decorated.

