Sports

Former Super Eagles’ Media Officer, Ben Alaiya, is dead

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A pall of darkness has again enveloped the Nigerian football space. Following the earlier deaths of former Nigerian football chieftain, Brig. Gen. Dominic Oneya and international footballers, Thompson Usiyan and Sunday Oyarekhua, the death of a former media officer, Ben Alaiya has also occurred.

The string of tragedies has consequently thrown the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) into mourning.

The NFF has expressed shock and sadness over the death on Monday of former Nigeria international striker Oyarekhua and also that of Tuesday night of Alaiya.

Oyarekhua, who retired as an Assistant Commissioner of Police, was top scorer of the men’s football event of the 2nd All-Africa Games that Nigeria hosted in 1973, as the Green Eagles won the gold medal after a 2-0 win over Guinea in the Final. He featured for the Senior Men National Team between 1971 – 1976 and was known for his marksmanship in front of goal.

NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi said: “Oyarekhua was a quintessential poacher, and also contributed his bit to the administration of the game. We pray that God will grant him eternal rest and also grant those he has left behind the fortitude to bear the big loss.”

The retired police officer was also a Board Member of the Nigeria Football Federation between 1999-2002, during the presidency of Brigadier-General Dominic Oneya, who passed on early August.

Oyarekhua’s death comes just a month after that of another former Nigeria international striker, Thompson Usiyen who died in the United States of America.

The NFF has also expressed shock and sorrow over the passing on Tuesday night of leading journalist and former Media Officer of the Super Eagles, Benjamin Alaiya. Alaiya, Media Officer of the Super Eagles between November 2011 and February 2015, was reported to have died in his hometown, Ososo, Edo State after a brief illness.

“Ben worked very hard in his role as Super Eagles’ media officer and was always a jolly good fellow. He was very professional and dedicated. This is quite sad. Our hearts go out to his young wife and the children. We pray that God will grant him eternal rest and also give the family and other loved ones he left behind the fortitude to bear the loss. It is devastating,” Sanusi said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

NWFL congratulates Obaseki over re-election in Edo

Posted on Author Rotimi Matthew

The management of the Nigeria Women Football League has sent their warmest congratulations to Governor Godwin Obaseki on his re-election at the just concluded 2020 Edo State gubernatorial polls.   Governor Obaseki won the keenly contested reelection bid on the ticket of the People’s Democratic Party over his closest challenger, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, of the […]
Sports

Cavani stunner sends Man Utd into EFL Cup semis

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Spurs beat Stoke Late strikes by Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial earned Manchester United a place in the Carabao Cup semi-finals at the expense of Everton. Cavani’s stunning curling effort from 20 yards ended the hosts’ resistance in front of 2,000 fans, just as the game looked set to head to penalties. After the […]
Sports Top Stories

BREAKING NEWS: Arsenal win FA Cup, beat Chelsea 2-1

Posted on Author Reporter

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica