Sports

Former Super Eagles Skipper, Mikel Obi, hangs his boots at 35

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Former Super Eagles captain and Chelsea Football club defensive Midfielder, John Obi Mikel has announced his retirement from professional football after 20 years.

Obi hung his boots at the prime age of 35 with lots of trophies in his cabinet.

Some of the trophies Obi won include the AFCON for Nigeria, third place medals, Champions and Europa league trophies among many other laurels in his footballing career.

The former Nigeria skipper announced  his retirement on Tuesday on his social media account with an emotional note to his fans.

“There is a saying that “all good things must come to an end”, and for my professional football career, that day is today.

“I look back at the past 20 years of my career, and I must say that I am very satisfied with all that I was able to achieve and, more importantly, the human it has helped shape.

“All of this would not have been possible without the unwavering support of my family, managers, clubs, coaches, teammates and most importantly, my ever-loyal fans.

“You supported me through my highs and lows, even on days that I did not live up to your expectations. I say a big thank you.

“I will also like to encourage everyone who I may have inspired one way or the other in the course of my career to never give up on their dreams, for every time you think about quitting, remind yourself why you started.

“This is not goodbye, it’s the start of another journey, another chapter of my life. I look forward to what the future holds, and I hope you will walk with me. Thank you,” he wrote.

Mikel started his career with a local club, Plateau United, before joining a Norwegian club, Lyn Oslo, at the age of 17 in 2004.

He made a controversial transfer to English club Chelsea after Manchester United claimed they had already signed him.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

LaLiga title race wide open as Real, Barca stutter

Posted on Author Reporter

  Real Madrid and Barcelona have long dominated Laliga, with 15 of the last 17 titles between them, but times may be changing. After the success enjoyed by the Spanish giants, with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo leading the charge, their run of titles was broken last season by Atletico Madrid for the second time […]
Sports

Coach shot as riot erupts at Argentine league match

Posted on Author Reporter

  A football coach was shot in the shoulder during an Argentine third-tier match on Sunday. Players fled the pitch as Huracan Las Heras fans fought each other while their side faced Ferro de General Pico in the Federal A League. Videos showed both sets of players running for cover as shots were fired across […]
Sports

NWFL appoints Match Assessors ahead Super Six

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigeria Women Football League has approved the appointment of Independent Match Assessors for all the remaining matches of the second stanza of the NWFL Premiership as the stage is getting set for the Super Six as matches progress week in and out. The Chief Operating Officer of the NWFL, Modupe Shabi, said Wednesday afternoon […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica