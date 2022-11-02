Sports

Former Super Eagles striker dies at 34

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Former Kano Pillars forward, Bello Musa Kofarmata is dead.

Kofarmata, a former Nigerian international, died late on Tuesday in his hometown in Kano after a brief illness. He was 34.

The deceased will be buried later today (Wednesday) in his family house in Kofarmata, Kano State, in accordance with Islamic rites.

 

Reporter

