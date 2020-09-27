Former ThisDay editor releases new book on Nigeria @60

Last Sunday, former Society Editor of ThisDay Newspapers, Lanre Alfred, released his book: ‘Nigeria @60: Foremost Nigerians in the Last 60years’; before a colourful assemblage of the Nigerian media and high society. The all-colour, all-gloss book, which has been widely hailed by many prominent Nigerians as a worthwhile educative and historical work, is published by Alfred’s Old English Partners.

Speaking, Alfred said that he was motivated to write the book because: “One of the biggest errors of our heritage as a nation is the failure to properly and periodically document in enduring forms, significant events of our national history and the roles of the personages.

Such an important document helps to prevent the distortion of the feats and facts of our heroes and leaders.” Endorsed by the Federal Government of Nigeria through the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), the Director-General, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, said the book is of significant historical and cultural value to this generation especially as Nigeria celebrates her 60th independence anniversary.

In his Prologue entitled ‘Enriching the History of a Giant’, former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki espoused Nigeria’s greatness which he agrees had been tested in several ways, adding that though Nigeria might not have fully fulfilled the aspirations of her citizens and the rest of the world, she has continued to play a major role in stabilizing her region and the continent at large.

Thus, he says he welcomes any attempt to give a good account of Nigeria’s existence as an independent country in the last six decades

