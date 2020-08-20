News

Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon arrested, charged with fraud

Steve Bannon, a former adviser to President Trump, was among four suspects arrested Thursday and indicted in connection with an online fundraising campaign that allegedly defrauded investors of hundreds of thousands of dollars, the Justice Department announced.
The campaign, “We Build the Wall,” was said to have raised over $25 million in all.
“As alleged, the defendants defrauded hundreds of thousands of donors, capitalizing on their interest in funding a border wall to raise millions of dollars, under the false pretense that all of that money would be spent on construction, reports Fox News.
While repeatedly assuring donors that Brian Kolfage, the founder and public face of We Build the Wall, would not be paid a cent, the defendants secretly schemed to pass hundreds of thousands of dollars to Kolfage, which he used to fund his lavish lifestyle,” acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said.
In addition to Kolfage and Bannon, the DOJ identified Andrew Badolato and Timothy Shea as the other suspects arrested and indicted.

