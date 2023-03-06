Former Vice Chancellor bags 5 years in prison for fraud

Justice Aderemi Adegoroye of an Akure High Court has sentenced a former Vice Chancellor of Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, in Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State, Prof. Adekunle Oloyede, to five years in prison for defrauding the institution and its founder, Chief Michael Ade.Ojo, of money running into millions of naira. The judge passed the verdict on the erstwhile Vice Chancellor having found him guilty of a sixcount charge bordering on obtaining money under false pretences, stealing and fraud contrary to the anti-graft laws of the country.

In his judgement, Justice Adegoroye said the prosecution has proved its case against the accused beyond every reasonable doubt. The trial judge sentenced the accused to five years with an option of a fine of N350, 000. 00, another three years with an option of a fine of N250, 000.00 and the prison terms shall run concurrently. Justice Adegoroye ordered that in facilitating restorative justice as provided under Section 290(6) ACJL of the state 2015, the defendant should refund the sum of $131.500 being the balance obtained from Chief Ade-Ojo and the money should be paid within six months failing which the defendant shall serve an additional year in prison. In his defence, Oloyede who denied the allegation of fraud said he made a presentation of his ideas and innovation in order to make the school world-class to Chief Ade-Ojo who was impressed. One of his ideas was to have a revenue-generating portfolio and it was the idea that brought in the suggestion of the school having factories to manufacture panels for building affordable houses. In his arguments, Oloyede’s lawyer, Chief Kunle Ijalana, said the matter before the court was contractual and not criminal contrary to the charges brought against the accused.

He asked the court to dismiss the charges. In the evidence before the court, several amounts running into millions in foreign currency were said to have been paid into the account linked to the former Vice Chancellor and his cronies for the importation of panels for the construction of a hostel for students of the university. Despite the payment for the panel and the shipment of the materials from Australia to Ilara-Mokin in Ondo State, the erstwhile Vice Chancellor defaulted in the business transaction, hence his arrest and prosecution for the alleged fraud by the state government. Oloyede, who was appointed as Vice Chancellor of Elizade University, Ilara- Mokin in 2015 and had the appointment terminated in 2017 was accused by the founder of the University, Chief Ade. Ojo of fraudulently obtaining the sum of $720, 000 for the construction of a 500-bed space at the institution.

The Professor of Medical Engineering at Queensland University, Australia, was arraigned by the State Legal Officer, (SLO) Mr. O. E. Akintan of conspiracies to steal and to obtain by false pretense contrary to and punishable under Section 516 of the Criminal Code. Oloyede was also arraigned before the court for obtaining the sum of $720,000 from Mike Ade Investment Limited for Duro Global Property under false pretence of constructing a 500-bed space hostel at Elizade University using panel building technology from Australia contrary to Section 419 criminal code of the state. Also, the convict was accused of obtaining the sum of $250, 000, $150, 000, and $620, 000 at different times from Mike Ade Investment Limited for Duro Global Property under the false pretense of using the amount for the construction of a hostel for the institution.

