Former Women Affairs Minister, Aisha Alhassan, dies at 62

Former Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Jummai Alhassan (Mama Taraba), has reportedly died in Cairo, Egypt. Family sources told Saturday Telegraph that the former minister died on Friday afternoon in a Cairo hospital, Egypt. AlHassan was a prominent politician and former Senator from Taraba North Senatorial District. She was APC’s gubernatorial candidate for Taraba State in the 2015 general elections. She contested for the same seat on the platform of the UDP in the 2019 general elections. She resigned her ministerial position in 2019 after declaring her support for the former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

