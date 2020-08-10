Arts & Entertainments

Former WWE star, Kamala, dies at 70

Former WWE wrestler James Harris has died, aged 70.
Harris, who performed as ‘Kamala’ and was also nicknamed the ‘Ugandan Giant’, took on wrestling Superstars including Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker and Andre the Giant during a career which spanned more than 20 years, reports The Evening Standard.
The 6ft 7in star made his WWE debut in 1984, quickly winning a reputation as “one of the most feared and hated Superstars WWE had ever seen”.
A statement from WWE said: “[We are] saddened to learn that James Harris, known to WWE fans as Kamala, has passed away at age 70.
“He terrorised opponents and thrilled audiences in Mid-South, World Class Championship Wrestling, WCW and WWE until 2006.”
Former wrestler Elijah ‘Da Pope’ Burke posted on Instagram: “Another legend who deserved to be in @WWE Hall of Fame and ALIVE when that time came.
“An all around great talent and good guy that got over and stood out wherever he went. RIP to the great ‘Ugandan Giant’ Kamala. His memory will live on forever.”

