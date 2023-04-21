Forming football club means of taking boys away from Cultism – Adeyemi

Known in football circle as Alhaja Madiba, the Chairman of Nigeria National League side, FC Madiba of Lagos, Basirat Adeyemi, in an interview with CHARLES OGUNDIYA said the Super Falcons have what it takes to get to the semifinal stage of the 2023 FIFA World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Excerpts…

Your club, FC Madiba started the NNL season on fire, what would you say have been the motives behind the club?

There is nothing special except God. All that we are doing is by His grace. I started the team as a grassroot club, one of my major reasons is to take the youth from the street. I grew up at Oshodi/Isolo and I understand the damages social vices had cost future of Nigeria youths. If we can engage them through sports, I believe talents will be discovered and nurtured in the right way. During our play-off in Ibadan, there were caption on my players’ T-shirts: ‘Say No to Cultism’. This was aimed to preach to footballers, fans, supporters, administrators and generally the youths that hard drugs, smoking, cultism and many other immoral acts ruin lives. We need to sensitize and engage our youths now because we have no home except Nigeria.

The club is very popular in Oshodi area of Lagos state, how were you able to make the community accept the club?

In Oshodi, we have a lot of talents that are doing well and I feel they are in need of someone to come out boldly and encourage them just to let them know that they can achieve their dreams and that’s what we did with the help of my husband and I am happy that we have been able to achieve all we achieved.

As a woman and former footballer, why male team and not a female club?

Like I said, I still have a dream of having a female team as well but what really prompted me to do male football is that Oshodi is a popular place where we have a lot of boys. We have a lot of them that need someone to encourage them. By doing that, taking them off the street, sometimes I donate jerseys and kits. At a point I looked at it that we are not getting any sponsorship from anybody and nobody is coming out boldly to say guys let’s do something, you can do better so I said let me start as a woman to take a lot of them off the street.

Will you say you are happy with what you have been able to achieve so far?

Honestly, I am happy. During the time the club was in the NLO (Nationwide League One), we did a campaign with the theme “No To Cultism”. Seeing them now that they really want to play football nothing else. They are not thinking of any other thing asides football I think it is one of my greatest achievements so far.

Would you say with the achievement so far, people are now coming out to support the youths in the community or not?

Not really. Majority of them are impressed but we are still waiting for them to come out boldly and say we want to give our support. For now, we are hoping and I believe it will come to pass.

Football business is very huge, how difficult or easy it has been for you?

Well, it has not been easy but I give God all the glory, He has been so faithful and doing wonders. Sometimes when you don’t even expect it, He will just surprise you. I believe with God on our side we will be able to get to places we are looking forward to.

Recently FC Madiba defeated Ikorodu City at home and it was posted on Madiba’s Twitter handle that ‘We Own Lagos’, how true is this?

Seriously I don’t know about that. Obviously, it’s just normal banter between clubs, we all are Lagosians and no one is bigger than another, we are all one, it’s just the media that are trying to feed on it and also to draw attention.

While watching your boys playing, are you always apprehensive?

It’s not easy. When they were playing, whenever I see my boys going for an outing, I always want the best from them. I want to see them celebrating at the end of the day. So, during a game and they miss chances, I’m not always happy most especially if I’m on ground. I’m always there to encourage and motivate them that they can do it. If there is any mistake, that one has gone so let’s see what we can do now. I’m always there to encourage them and so far, they are doing well at least.

Do you see the team promoting to the NPFL?

By His grace we hope for a better tomorrow and that’s what we are working towards. The club started like five years ago and we are able to promote from the NLO and now we are working to get into the elite division.

Sports especially football should be a business and not recreation, how far have you gone in the business aspect of it?

Like you said football is business and not charity but I believe my boys will get there very soon. I will be the happiest person to see them at the top. Also, another aim of having a football team in the area of business is having a long term project. I’m hoping to have both male and female teams, gym center, stadium, hostels and many other facilities. I believe it is achievable. We are in a country where private companies, industries have no interest in sports development. As for Madiba, we need sponsors in Nigeria and outside. I believe this will help many young lads and clubs to achieve their aims.

Are you investing in the youths rather than looking for machinery like some clubs have been doing in the NNL?

Honestly, right from the onset I like young players because they are marketable and they are easily corrected. And because they have passion they are not engaged in any other thing, whatever you tell them is what will be in their brain. As you can see from my team, they are all young. I have 16, 17 years old in the team, so that has been my own attitude.

As an individual, how did you come into football?

I played football and I played very well and I know how to play very well. I’m not just into it for passion, I do it as well. I know much about the game. I’ve been doing that right from when I was in school. I had passion for it and I love football. It is my hobby and I have the dream from the onset that even when I was playing I do encourage people, financially.

It has always been about school for most parents, even boys most times find it difficult to go into sports, as a girl, how did your parents accept your type of career?

My parents are all sports lovers. My mother when she was young, she was an athlete and my father loves football. It was very easy for me because I was having their maximum support in everything.

You started football from school, when did you come to the conclusion that you want to become a professional?

I think when I was in SS 1, I was on the school team. After my secondary school, I continued but when Madiba came, I had to stop because then I wasn’t having enough chances anymore. We went from one meeting to another and at a point you won’t have time for yourself so I had to sacrifice my career as a full time footballer. I actually stopped playing football recently although I’m still playing partially but not as a professional.

Would you tell us some of the clubs you played for during your active days as a professional?

I don’t think I can mention all but at least I tried. I played for Macbeth Queens, Police Machines and others. I also played professionally in Benin Republic.

Recently we have been losing it in women football especially with the Super Falcons, what do you think went wrong?

For me I don’t think there is much problem just that we need to get it right.

After failing to win in seven games, Super Falcons have won the last three friendly matches, are you seeing that as a kind of hope ahead of the World Cup?

Yes there is hope. Like the last match against New Zealand here the team won 3-0, it shows that we are now closer to our best and I can see Nigeria going as far as the semifinal.

People have been saying there are so many old players in the team, do you think we should let go of these players or we still need their experience?

For me what we just need is discipline whether old or young. The old ones are there to motivate and encourage the young ones and they have the right to stay as long as they are still performing well.

How do you keep your home and maintain your family with the rigour of football?

It has not been easy but with God. Football itself entails a lot of things and if you are not ready that means you cannot play well. Like having a club needs most of your time and sometimes asides the fact that you have a team, you have time to discuss, to stay with the boys so that they will have a sense of belonging. It has not been easy but it’s getting better.

How do you relax?

For now there is no time for relaxation, I just try my best to get sleep but for relaxation, no rest at all.