Forum appeals to Buhari on insecurity in North East

The Consolidation Forum has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to take better and further steps at addressing the state of insecurity in the North East.

The group, which claims to be a tendency in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), said women and children, were worse hit in the security situation in the troubled zone.

In a statement, the group reiterated its earlier call for the sack of Service Chiefs, arguing that that may signal the beginning of restructuring of the security architecture.

“Mr President, the situation of North East children is getting worse by the day; the plight of women in the North East is also getting worse.

“The condition of the people in the region is (allegedly) getting worse. Thus, we are therefore appealing to the president to as a matter of urgency, sack the Service Chiefs and replace them with younger and more committed officers

“We said it before that Mr President is a listening president and will hear our cry to holistically provide solutions to the many security challenges bedevilling the North East in particular and the North at large.

“Mr President should wield the big stick by sacking the Service Chiefs and replace them with younger officers who will bring new ideas to the table, enough is enough.

“We make this suggestion because of what we are seeing on the ground,” the Forum said.

It added thus: “While we must admit that sacking the Service Chiefs may not be the only solution to resolving the current insecurity quagmire, it is the first step to go, considering what we have on ground in the North East.

“The current Service Chiefs have over stayed and have lost ideas and commitment to change the game.”

