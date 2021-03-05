Forum charges new officials on good leadership

Newly elected officers of Koroduma One Man Village Progressive Forum have been advised to ensure the best for the people and community. Ahead of the inauguration of the new executive fixed for Saturday March 13, the Chairman of the electoral committee, Chidiebere Iwu, charged the elected officers to see their election as a call to duty. In his acceptance speech, President of the forum, Femi Olorunsola, also lamented the neglect suffered by the community with specific reference to walking long distances to get things done, even in election periods.

He emphasised he would ensure that the community is captured by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, during his tenure in order to cushion the people’s plight. Olorunsola said: “It is disheartening to see members of our community trekking a long distance on election days to perform their civic duty because there is no single polling booth in the whole of Koroduma one man village.

“I promise to work with fellow exco members to see that we put pressure on INEC to do the needful by capturing the community in the ongoing delineation exercise” Other officials elected on the day are James Ola-Onyi, Vice- President, Denis Emuekevwo, Secretary-General and Emmanuel Copi Iriogbe, as the Forums Public Relations Officer. The list also includes Fredaline Anyor, who emerged as the Treasurer, Johnson Terngu- Mile, Provost/Welfare Officer, and Seye Adeniran, Financial Secretary.

Like this: Like Loading...