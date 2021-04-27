Education

Forum distributes 320 UTME forms to indigent students

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris

A group, the Kauran Gwandu Advocacy Forum, has flag-off the distribution of 320 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) forms to the less-privileged and indigent students in Kebbi State.

 

The distribution of the forms, which took place at the Event Centre Birnin Kebbi, according to the Forum, was aimed to support the orphans and children from less-privileged homes and backgrounds in the state.

 

The National President of Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Comrade Nasir Idris said that the programme was designed for children, who could not afford to further their education. Idris, who was represented by the member representing Suru Local Government Area at the state House of Assembly, Hon. Umar Altain Dan Fare, commended the efforts of the foundation for the initiative, and urged other well-meaning individuals and organisations to support the forum in order to complement the government’s efforts in promoting the state’s education sector.

 

He further said that the donations of the 2021 JAMB forms season to the less-privileged children would go a long way in supporting their education. Also, the Chairman of 4+4 Buhari and Bagudu Campaign Organisations, Alhaji Kabir Gaint applauded the founder of the organisation for giving the less-privileged opportunities to acquire education and for promoting unity in the state.

 

He, however, added that the programme would also promote girl-child education as well as restore sanity to the state’s education system, saying: “We are in full support of this initiative as a lot of achievements have been recorded by the forum. The founder of the programme has empowered thousands of women and youth across the state.”

 

Also, in his remarks, the Chairman Kauran Gwandu Advocacy Forum, Mansir Sarki Gwandu expressed satisfaction over the gesture, stressing further that the UTME forms would be shared across the 21 local governments area of the state among the less-privileged children including orphans and widows, who are willing to further their education.

 

He appealed to the well-to-do in the state to emulate the gesture, saying it would go a long way in reducing the burden of the children to acquire education. One of the beneficiaries, Yusuf Wara thanked the Forum for supporting him and others children, adding that he was supposed to be in the university, but no sponsor.

