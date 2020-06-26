Forum flays marginalisation of oil community

The Oron National Forum (ONAF), a frontline progressive movement in the country, has frowned seriously at the gross marginalisation and injustices done to Oro people by government at all levels and her collaborators and called for immediate redress.

In a communique issued after its general meeting in Akwa Ibom state. ONAF, founded in 1955, it also added its voice to other Nigerians in commending the Federal and state government for their battle against the spread of COVID-19.

It called on Nigerians to give their support and cooperate with the government in this regard.

The communique was signed by the forum’s Publicity Secretary, Comrade Stephen Bassey.

According to the communique, “the forum condemned in strong terms the non-recognition of the five local government areas of Oron Ethnic Nationality as oil producing communities and, therefore, rejects in its entirety the calculated attempt to deny Oro Nation of 10 per cent equity shares to the oil communities in Niger Delta region among other benefits.

“That Oron ethnic nationality be recognized as a core oil producing community having accounted for over 70 per cent of crude oil produced by Akwa Ibom State with eight oil producing companies operating in our territorial waters and lands.

“We urge the federal and state governments to expedite action for the realization of the proposed Ibaka Deep Seaport project for the overall benefit of our people.”

The forum also paid glowing tributes to the founder and Leader of Oron National Forum (ONAF) Comrade Edet Uno (1936 – 2008) – a Nigeria’s foremost Marxist scholar, veteran media guru, revolutionary thinker and human rights activist for his avowed commitment to the meaningful survival and identity of humanity, particularly, the Oron people.

Like this: Like Loading...