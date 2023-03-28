Forum Hails Adeleke’s Victory, Advocates Equity, Merit In Appointments

A sociopolitical group, Ayedire Progressive Forum has congratulated Governor Ademola Adeleke on his victory at the Appeal Court, urging him to be conscious of equity and justice in the appointment of his commissioners and special advisers.

In a statement signed by Gbenga Adekunle and made available to newsmen in Osogbo, on Tuesday, the group called on the governor to ensure all communities have a fair share of appointments.

The group particularly advised against any likely appointment of a Commissioner from the same town where the House of Assembly member-elect emerged, urging the Governor to insist on fair representation and meritorious consideration in the appointment of his cabinet.

The forum listed the question of equity and appropriate qualifications for the appointments, enjoining the Governor to ensure a well-educated and experienced cabinet to deliver good governance.

“Election period is over, and winners have emerged. We thank God for the PDP family in Osun State for the success recorded across the board. We won all three Senatorial seats, all nine house of representatives seats and twenty-five out of twenty-six state assembly seats.

“This kind of success has never happened in the history of our dear state, many thanks to the leadership skills of the people’s Governor and his team.

“The election is behind us now, and God almighty has granted us victory at the appeal court. Governor and his team will have more time to focus on governance and gradually constitute his cabinet.

“In doing this, we should remember that our dear state is in need of dexterous, oriented personalities in infrastructure development, economics, trade and investment etc. In essence, a round peg in a round hole principle should be adopted.

“Also, fairness and equity should be their guide. It is normal thing for people to lobby for positions or appointments. However, every Local government, town, villages, should be carried along and put into consideration in whatever appointment or position.

“For emphasis, putting Ayedire in focus, Ayedire comprises three towns which are Oluponna, Ileogbo, and Kuta. Oluponna has four wards, Ileogbo has four wards and Kuta has two wards.

“The state honourable to represent Ayedire Local government at Osun state Assembly is already from Ileogbo, in all fairness and equity, any big position or appointment coming to Ayedire should not go to Ileogbo again.

“Oluponna and Kuta should be considered first. How each town performed during the governorship election should also be considered in the zoning.

“Are we putting zoning above merit-based appointment? Far from it, all we are clamouring for is for our Governor to run an all-inclusive government. We don’t want any town to be aggrieved.

“Let everyone that worked during the electioneering process is included one way or the other and given a sense of belongings in governance according to their ability.

“We have no doubt Imole has come to stay in Osun. It will definitely brighten every community”, the group stated.

