News

Forum lauds Buhari over Akwa’s appointment as NDDC’s sole administrator

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comments Off on Forum lauds Buhari over Akwa’s appointment as NDDC’s sole administrator

The South-South Emerging Leaders Forum (SELF) yesterday lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for the appointment of Mr. Effiong Akwa, as the Sole Administrator for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

 

The National Coordinator of the Forum, Mr. Preye Johnson, said in a statement issued in Abuja yesterday that President Buhari acted in line with the Act setting up the Commission.

 

Johnson also commended the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio for doing the right thing within the purview of the law.

 

The forum, which consists of professionals, however, appealed to those agitating against the appointment of Akwa to give peace a chance for the sake of the development of the region.

 

Meanwhile, members of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) had on December 23, blocked the East-West Highway to protest Akwa’s appointment and in the process caused gridlock on the highway for which several travellers were stranded for hours.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Onyinyechi: Dumped for having hernia, VVF, seeks help

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Onyinyechi Ogadimma has been in the valley of death for nine years following series of ailments, including colostomy, hernia and Vasico Vaginal Fistula(VVF). She has been passing through hell after giving birth to a baby who later died. Her abandonment by her husband and relatives and lack of money to continue various surgeries recommended for […]
News

N’Delta leaders: Amnesty programme to end after full integration of beneficiaries

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Col. Dixon Milland Dikio (rtd), yesterday, held a crucial meeting in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, with critical stakeholders in the Niger Delta on the future of the programme. The stakeholders agreed that the PAP could have a terminal date after the full integration of the […]
News

State House staff bid farewell to newly appointed Perm Sec, Alkali

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Members of staff of the State House, led by the Permanent Secretary, Tijjani Umar, have bid farewell to the Director of Finance and Accounts (DFA), Bashir Alkali, who was recently appointed a Federal Permanent Secretary.   According to a statement made available yesterday by Mr. Attah Esa, Deputy Director, media and publicity, the send forth […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica