Forum lauds Buhari over Akwa’s appointment as NDDC’s sole administrator

The South-South Emerging Leaders Forum (SELF) yesterday lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for the appointment of Mr. Effiong Akwa, as the Sole Administrator for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The National Coordinator of the Forum, Mr. Preye Johnson, said in a statement issued in Abuja yesterday that President Buhari acted in line with the Act setting up the Commission.

Johnson also commended the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio for doing the right thing within the purview of the law.

The forum, which consists of professionals, however, appealed to those agitating against the appointment of Akwa to give peace a chance for the sake of the development of the region.

Meanwhile, members of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) had on December 23, blocked the East-West Highway to protest Akwa’s appointment and in the process caused gridlock on the highway for which several travellers were stranded for hours.

Like this: Like Loading...