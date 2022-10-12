Forum lauds NNPCL over N674 billion profit after tax

…seeks public listing of corporation

The Chairperson, Programmes and Training, International Forum for Women in Energy, Oil and Gas (WEOG), Mrs Caroline Egejuru, said that the declaration of N674 billion after-tax profit by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) as contained in the NNPCL’s audited financial statement for the year ended December 31, 2021, was laudable.

She stated that such a declaration was cheering as the former Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation did not made such a feat. Egejuru advocated that NNPCL be listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange so that willing Nigerians could buy its shares and enjoy their profit. She said: “It is a good development that now they are a commercial entity they have declared profit which will translate to the declaration of dividends to the shareholders unlike before. But all the same, it is important to know how because for now it is vague. But all the same, it is important we know how because there could be room for improvement. It is a good and laudable development. We are happy.

“Who are the shareholders? We will like to know. Are they on the Nigeria Stock Exchange? NNPCL is supposed to be a public company. Every public company is quoted on the stock exchange for every shareholder to have access to their shares. As a Nigerian, I should know. Who are those shareholders? How suddenly such a humungous profit is quoted? We want to know. It is important. We need to know how. It is very important. “If NNPCL has not gone on the stock exchange, they should be listed so that the public can benefit. For now, it is like a selected few. It is a national company, we need to know the shareholders.

NNPCL has to be on the stock exchange. Every Nigerian should buy their stock and access their shares. That is why when they now give us their financial statement, we know go through and see how they made their profit. It will then be believable because I would have seen the facts on which they gave their report. But for now, it is vague.

“They have the data and know the parameter they use to measure their success and profit. Talking about the figure they declared, I am not in a position to say anything otherwise because I will not be talking from a statement of fact. I do not have total knowledge of how they computed their financial statement or how they eventually arrived at the figure. They have to tell us how they arrived at the figure. That is very important. It is easier to just drop a figure, but how? We like to know.

“Nonetheless, NNPCL should continue making a profit and ensuring financial disclosures. When Nigerians see or know the how it will be more believable.” She added: “If oil theft and vandalism are addressed NNPCL’s profit will increase even by 90 per cent because they told us that 90 per cent of what they produce is stolen. Meanwhile, only 10 per cent is what is in their book. It will be wonderful if oil theft is curbed. They should block all loopholes. That is what we are looking forward to. Oil theft has dealt a lot of damage to the NNPCL and even to Nigeria in terms of revenue generation and earnings.It has affected Nigeria negatively. “Oil theft is the major reason why Nigeria has not been meeting its OPEC quota. It is also one of the reasons why international oil companies (IOCs) are leaving the country. “The government and the NNPCL should intensify efforts in the fight against oil theft and vandalism. They should do whatever it takes to stop it because it is affecting the employment of youths. Competent Nigerians are living on the shores of the country. But if all these are checked, it will go a long way to assisting Nigeria to grow. We want to see a better Nigeria where amenities are available for all citizens. It is possible. “Stopping or curbing oil theft will shore up the revenue generation base of the government to deliver dividends of democracy, good governance and infrastructure to Nigerians. It will do that by 90 per cent and that is huge. “They should employ more technology in this fight against oil theft and vandalism. They should adopt any means, technology is part of it. They should please employ technology and all it takes to stop it. Also, security agencies should intensify their renewed current vigorous campaign against oil theft. It is their duty. They should get up and do their job. They should please do that.”

