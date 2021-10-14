Forum of ex-Benue councillors protest N6.9m unpaid entitlements

The forum of former councillors elected between 2017 to 2019 across the 23 local government areas of Benue State yesterday embarked on a peaceful protest in Makurdi, the state capital, to press home the non-payment of their entitlements.

Leader of the protesters, Ikyor Titus Tongu, said they were demanding for the outstanding payment of N6,954, 579.84 for each of their members as a shortfall of the actual remuneration due to them. Permanent Commissioner, Local Government Service Commission (LGSC) Makurdi, Tsetim Ayargwer, who addressed the former lawmakers on behalf of the Chairman, Dr. Bem Meladu, said they were only charged with the responsibility of employing, disciplining, transferring and promoting local government staff.

Ayargwer promised to convey the complaint to the Bureau of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs for necessary action. Addressing the protesters at the gate of the Secretary to the State Government, Special Adviser to the Governor on Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr. Kenneth Achabo, said the state government had made frantic efforts to pay salaries with the little available funds and certain payment would be made at the end of October. He added that it would be a continuous process pending the availability of adequate resources as it was a global economic challenge.

