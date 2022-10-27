Forum of ex-deputy govs blame military for Nigeria’s woes

A forum of former Deputy Governors across the nation has blamed the military for defiling the federal structure conceived by founding fathers of Nigeria. The forum therefore appealed to the Federal Government to tackle myriads of challenges facing the nation by using global realities to achieve peace and unity. In a communique issued after a one-day National conference held on Tuesday in Uyo with the theme; “Nation Building In Challenging Times”, the forum listed avalanche of challenges facing Nigeria to include weak democratic institutions, personalization of state power, widespread insecurity, rising debt profile , poor administration of election, polarization of Nigeria polity and unstable foreign policy. The communiqué was signed by the Forum’s Chairman, Dr Chris Akomas and Secretary, Mr Lazarus Yariyo. The forum urged the Federal Government to consider the former Deputy Governors as a critical platform of quality managers of human and material resources and reposition it to offer greater contributions to the quest for national building.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...