Forum of ex-deputy govs blame military for Nigeria’s woes

A forum of former Deputy Governors across the nation has blamed the military for defiling the federal structure conceived by founding fathers of Nigeria. The forum therefore appealed to the Federal Government to tackle myriads of challenges facing the nation by using global realities to achieve peace and unity. In a communique issued after a one-day National conference held on Tuesday in Uyo with the theme; “Nation Building In Challenging Times”, the forum listed avalanche of challenges facing Nigeria to include weak democratic institutions, personalization of state power, widespread insecurity, rising debt profile , poor administration of election, polarization of Nigeria polity and unstable foreign policy. The communiqué was signed by the Forum’s Chairman, Dr Chris Akomas and Secretary, Mr Lazarus Yariyo. The forum urged the Federal Government to consider the former Deputy Governors as a critical platform of quality managers of human and material resources and reposition it to offer greater contributions to the quest for national building.
Related Articles
APC: We’re in consultation with everybody to choose running mate
The National Leadership of the All Progressives Congress has said the party is consultation with concerns to choose a running mate for the Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The party also said they do not expect the media or leaders to be raising issues of ethnicity or religion in making decisions of a […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ogun develops economic clusters master plan
BEOKUTA Ogun State Government has engaged a consortium of indigenous professionals to develop a master plan for its Economic Development Clusters (EDCs) across the state. The Commissioner for Finance and Chief Economic Adviser, Dapo Okubadejo disclosed this at its maiden meeting with the experts in his office in Abeokuta. Okubadejo said the master […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Petrol price: IPMAN shelves planned strike, S’West exco meets DSS
The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), South West Zone, Wednesday suspended its planned strike over recent increase in fuel pump price. The suspension of the industrial action followed the meeting of the zonal executive of IPMAN with the Ogun State Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), David Tuska. The South West […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)