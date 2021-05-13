Business

Forum pushes for full digitisation of Africa’s economies

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro Comment(0)

A group of technology experts from Nigeria are rallying stakeholders across Africa to drive a new frontier for full digitisation of economies across the continent. Coming under the aegis of Africa Digital Economy Forum (ADEF) a non-profit initiative, the group in a statement noted that the need for digitisation of Africa’s economies has become non-negotiable, hence the birth of the forum. According to the statement, ADEF, which is opened to local and international individuals and organisations that play in the digital technology space state and non-state C-level executives in the digital sector, will drive digitisation across the continent through four channels, namely Intelligence, Advocacy, campaigning, and Fundraising. “Via Intelligence, ADEF will promote and conduct strategic research in areas of digital economy as they reflect its overall goal and vision for the African continent.

“The ADEF will carry out research to positively and sustainably impact the largest number of people; and to influence the adoption and scale-up of high-impact, cost-effective programs and policies in digital economy settings. Through Advocacy, ADEF said it would work with other stakeholders to advocate for the right policies, causes, and actions on issues pertaining to the promotion of digital economy across the continent in line with our mission and vision. “ADEF will also conduct a variety of campaigning or awareness efforts designed around our programmes and objectives on achieving a sustainable and beneficial digital economy in Africa.

“The campaign will involve physical, real life events, reallife or virtual symposia, workshops, letters to government officials, press releases, email or social media campaigns,” it added. Commenting on the initiative, ADEF’s Co-Founder/ President, Mr. Olusola Teniola, noted that African countries were making transitions to becoming technology-enabled economies. “In the last two decades, the continent has witnessed a rush of investments, policies, and regulations targetedd to improving the information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure environment. By consensual estimate, Africa’s digital economy will hover over USD$300 billion by 2025,” he said. “Africa is on the verge of new unfettered opportunities leveraging technology and innovation – fully capitalising on the expected boom in the digital economy,” he buttressed.

To fully tap into these opportunities, the ADEF believes the continent must rework its policy and regulatory frameworks to provide the required sustainable environment for new ICT investment that will enhance connectivity, create innovative enterprises, provide digital skills, and generally improve the lives of over 1.5 billion Africans,” the president explained. The founding CEO, Mr. Akin Naphtal, added that ADEF was the common platform for technology and service providers focusing on the transformative powers of Africa’s steadily growing and booming digital economy.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

COVID-19: US Senate votes to extend small-business aid program through August

Posted on Author Reporter

  The U.S. Senate unanimously voted on Tuesday to extend a $660 billion lending program in an effort to help small businesses that have been hit hard by the coronavirus, extending a lifeline just as it was due to expire. The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives must also approve the extension, which would keep the Paycheck […]
Business

NSE: Domestic transactions up by 42.90% to N826bn

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The total value of domestic transactions executed by domestic investors in the last nine months of 2020 was N825.94 billion against N510.25 billion, which was the total foreign transaction carried out during the period under review. Investigation by New Telegraph showed that the total value of domestic transaction outperformed transactions executed by foreign investors by […]
Business

Total shows signs of recovery on lockdown ease

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu writes

Following relaxation in social distancing measures and other regulatory initiatives, Total Oil Plc. has shown signs of recovery. Chris Ugwu writes   Operating environment for oil and gas sector of the Nigerian economy has remained very challenging with enormous economic and security issues.   The effect of rapid devaluation of naira has wiped out billions […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica