Forum pushes for full digitisation of Africa’s economies

A group of technology experts from Nigeria are rallying stakeholders across Africa to drive a new frontier for full digitisation of economies across the continent. Coming under the aegis of Africa Digital Economy Forum (ADEF) a non-profit initiative, the group in a statement noted that the need for digitisation of Africa’s economies has become non-negotiable, hence the birth of the forum. According to the statement, ADEF, which is opened to local and international individuals and organisations that play in the digital technology space state and non-state C-level executives in the digital sector, will drive digitisation across the continent through four channels, namely Intelligence, Advocacy, campaigning, and Fundraising. “Via Intelligence, ADEF will promote and conduct strategic research in areas of digital economy as they reflect its overall goal and vision for the African continent.

“The ADEF will carry out research to positively and sustainably impact the largest number of people; and to influence the adoption and scale-up of high-impact, cost-effective programs and policies in digital economy settings. Through Advocacy, ADEF said it would work with other stakeholders to advocate for the right policies, causes, and actions on issues pertaining to the promotion of digital economy across the continent in line with our mission and vision. “ADEF will also conduct a variety of campaigning or awareness efforts designed around our programmes and objectives on achieving a sustainable and beneficial digital economy in Africa.

“The campaign will involve physical, real life events, reallife or virtual symposia, workshops, letters to government officials, press releases, email or social media campaigns,” it added. Commenting on the initiative, ADEF’s Co-Founder/ President, Mr. Olusola Teniola, noted that African countries were making transitions to becoming technology-enabled economies. “In the last two decades, the continent has witnessed a rush of investments, policies, and regulations targetedd to improving the information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure environment. By consensual estimate, Africa’s digital economy will hover over USD$300 billion by 2025,” he said. “Africa is on the verge of new unfettered opportunities leveraging technology and innovation – fully capitalising on the expected boom in the digital economy,” he buttressed.

To fully tap into these opportunities, the ADEF believes the continent must rework its policy and regulatory frameworks to provide the required sustainable environment for new ICT investment that will enhance connectivity, create innovative enterprises, provide digital skills, and generally improve the lives of over 1.5 billion Africans,” the president explained. The founding CEO, Mr. Akin Naphtal, added that ADEF was the common platform for technology and service providers focusing on the transformative powers of Africa’s steadily growing and booming digital economy.

