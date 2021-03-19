…Forum seeks more women in elective positions

In continuation of the International Women’s Day (IWD) and ahead of elective positions, ActionAID and Nigerian Feminist Forum (NFF) are seeking for robust legal framework for women that will see more political representation in government in the country. Focal person, Nigerian Feminist Forum, Chinoso Okechukwu, while speaking on ‘legal reform and women participation in political leadership in Nigeria,’ said that women were still under represented in both elective and appointive positions in the country. According to her, available statistics reveal that overall political representation in government of Nigeria is less than seven per cent.

She explained that about 51 per cent of women are involved in voting during election, adding that Nigeria has not attained 30 per cent affirmative as prescribed by the Beijing platform of Action of the International Conference on women in Beijing in 1995. Okechukwu explained that Nigeria had been recording low participation of women in both elective and appointive positions and that this was a concern for many women. She said: “In Nigeria, the awareness about the role of women in development of a nation came up in 1980s.

The International Conference on Women in Beijing in 1995 enhanced the effective participation of women in politics in Nigeria. “Nigeria has been recording low participation of women in both elective and appointive positions and this is a growing concern to many of us, especially younger women. In 2016, women were reduced to belonging to kitchen and the other room, no wonder this administration only have a minute number of women’s representation.

“However, concerted efforts have been made by non-government organisations to increase the level of participation of women in politics, in line, with the declaration made at the fourth World Conference on women in Beijing, which advocated 30 per cent affirmative action.

“Meanwhile recall that in Nigeria, the National Gender Policy (NGP) recommended 35 per cent affirmative action instead and sought for a more inclusive representation for women with at least 35 per cent of both elective political and appointive public service positions respectively.” Speaking further, the focal person of NFF explained that the non-governmental organisation was in a five-year funding partnership with ActionAID to ensure it actively engaged in strategic action plans to ensure an all-inclusive government that will increase women’s voices and leadership. She said: “We believe that women belong in all places where decisions are being made, therefore, we question policies that are not gender inclusive.”

