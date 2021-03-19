Business

…Forum seeks more women in elective positions

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

In continuation of the International Women’s Day (IWD) and ahead of elective positions, ActionAID and Nigerian Feminist Forum (NFF) are seeking for robust legal framework for women that will see more political representation in government in the country. Focal person, Nigerian Feminist Forum, Chinoso Okechukwu, while speaking on ‘legal reform and women participation in political leadership in Nigeria,’ said that women were still under represented in both elective and appointive positions in the country. According to her, available statistics reveal that overall political representation in government of Nigeria is less than seven per cent.

She explained that about 51 per cent of women are involved in voting during election, adding that Nigeria has not attained 30 per cent affirmative as prescribed by the Beijing platform of Action of the International Conference on women in Beijing in 1995. Okechukwu explained that Nigeria had been recording low participation of women in both elective and appointive positions and that this was a concern for many women. She said: “In Nigeria, the awareness about the role of women in development of a nation came up in 1980s.

The International Conference on Women in Beijing in 1995 enhanced the effective participation of women in politics in Nigeria. “Nigeria has been recording low participation of women in both elective and appointive positions and this is a growing concern to many of us, especially younger women. In 2016, women were reduced to belonging to kitchen and the other room, no wonder this administration only have a minute number of women’s representation.

“However, concerted efforts have been made by non-government organisations to increase the level of participation of women in politics, in line, with the declaration made at the fourth World Conference on women in Beijing, which advocated 30 per cent affirmative action.

“Meanwhile recall that in Nigeria, the National Gender Policy (NGP) recommended 35 per cent affirmative action instead and sought for a more inclusive representation for women with at least 35 per cent of both elective political and appointive public service positions respectively.” Speaking further, the focal person of NFF explained that the non-governmental organisation was in a five-year funding partnership with ActionAID to ensure it actively engaged in strategic action plans to ensure an all-inclusive government that will increase women’s voices and leadership. She said: “We believe that women belong in all places where decisions are being made, therefore, we question policies that are not gender inclusive.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Stallion empowers mechanics, restates commitment to youth development

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Stallion Auto Keke Limited, a member of the Stallion Group, has reaffirmed its commitment to the development of Nigerian youths even as the firm has embarked on an expansive youth empowerment programme for three-wheeler mechanics across the country.   The initiative, which is already driven in five towns with more than 1000 enrolled mechanics and […]
Business

FG to manufacturers: We’ll use part of N2.3trn ESP stimulus as buyer of last resort

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Federal Government has said that it would use part of the N2.3 trillion earmarked for the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) stimulus package to purchase locally produced items as buyer of last resort. According to a statement released to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Laolu Ajande, the Vice President, Yemi Isinbajo gave this assurance on […]
Business

TEF harps on youth empowerment to tackle poverty

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) has emphasized the need to empower the youth to tackle the menaceof povertyonthecontinent. TEF CEO, Ifeyinwa Ugochukwu, stated this at an event organized by the Foundation to mark the International Youth Day on August 12, 2020.   The event, which had as its theme, “Investing in Africa’s Future: Youth Empowerment […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica