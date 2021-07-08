Forum seeks to bridge Nigeria’s policy implementation gaps

An online business and tech-focused publication, Business Metrics, has introduced Policy Implementation Assisted Forum (PIAFo), a new dialogue platform for stakeholders to drive various policies in the country towards effective implementation. According to the convener of the forum, PIAFo is designed in series and targeted at addressing policy implementation failure which is a major challenge in the administration of affairs across the various sectors that have a direct bearing on the socio-economic wellbeing of the country. Commenting on the event, the Managing Editor of Business Metrics and Chairman, Organising Committee, Omobayo Azeez, assured that participation of stakeholders across the concerned sector has been secured to chart a way for the effective implementation of the policy which seeks to stem $2.6 billion annual capital flights in telecoms industry by promoting alternative solutions that come with ease of doing business.

He said that the first series of the forum, tagged PIAFo-001 is focused on National Policy for Promotion of Indigenous Content in the Nigerian Telecommunications Sectors, one of the latest policies in the Nigerian telecom industry launched recently by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The virtual event is slated for August with the theme: National Policy for Promotion of Indigenous Content in the Nigerian Telecommunications Sector. To lay a solid foundation for the dialogue, the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, is expected to give a keynote address at the forum, while the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Professor Umar Garba Danbatta; the Director-General of Nigerian Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi; and the Director-General of the National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion, Dr. DanAzumi Mohammed Ibrahim, will be giving regulatory insights on the implementation of the policy.

