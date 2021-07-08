Business

Forum seeks to bridge Nigeria’s policy implementation gaps

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro Comment(0)

An online business and tech-focused publication, Business Metrics, has introduced Policy Implementation Assisted Forum (PIAFo), a new dialogue platform for stakeholders to drive various policies in the country towards effective implementation. According to the convener of the forum, PIAFo is designed in series and targeted at addressing policy implementation failure which is a major challenge in the administration of affairs across the various sectors that have a direct bearing on the socio-economic wellbeing of the country. Commenting on the event, the Managing Editor of Business Metrics and Chairman, Organising Committee, Omobayo Azeez, assured that participation of stakeholders across the concerned sector has been secured to chart a way for the effective implementation of the policy which seeks to stem $2.6 billion annual capital flights in telecoms industry by promoting alternative solutions that come with ease of doing business.

He said that the first series of the forum, tagged PIAFo-001 is focused on National Policy for Promotion of Indigenous Content in the Nigerian Telecommunications Sectors, one of the latest policies in the Nigerian telecom industry launched recently by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The virtual event is slated for August with the theme: National Policy for Promotion of Indigenous Content in the Nigerian Telecommunications Sector. To lay a solid foundation for the dialogue, the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, is expected to give a keynote address at the forum, while the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Professor Umar Garba Danbatta; the Director-General of Nigerian Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi; and the Director-General of the National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion, Dr. DanAzumi Mohammed Ibrahim, will be giving regulatory insights on the implementation of the policy.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

NSE members endorse listing of NGXG Plc

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Market gains N301bn Members of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) yesterday voted overwhelmingly at its 59th Annual General Meeting (AGM) to support the listing of the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGXG) on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) once the demutualisation of the NSE is completed. This is just as the activities on the NSE closed […]
Business

FCMB restates commitment to sustainable environment

Posted on Author Our Reporters

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has reassured that it will continue to champion, execute and support initiatives that would enhance the ecosystem, as well as tackle some of the adverse effects of climate change and other challenges facing the environment. According to the bank, this is in recognition of the fact that a cleaner and […]
Business

COVID-19: UK’s borrowing to hit record £394bn

Posted on Author Our Reporters

UK borrowing is due to hit a peacetime record of £394 billion this year as the government grapples with the cost of the coronavirus (Covid- 19) pandemic, with chancellor Rishi Sunak admitting that, “the economic emergency has only just begun,” the Financial Times reported yesterday. Mr Sunak said the UK was facing a fall in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica