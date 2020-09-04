Forum to Buhari: Act on NASS’ resolution on Service Chiefs

President Muhammadu Buhari has been invited to act on the separate resolutions of the Senate and House of Representatives seeking the removal of Service Chiefs.

The resolution of both Chambers of the National Assembly (NASS) followed the rising spate of insecurity in some parts of the country.

Consequent upon this, a group, the Arewa Professional Forum (APF), has pleaded with President Buhari to overhaul the security architecture in the country, by bringing in new set of security chiefs.

According to the forum, assembling a new security team will imply the evolution as well as implementation of fresh ideas, which will impact positively on the tactical, strategic and operational levels of on-going counter-insurgency and other operations in the country.

“The time has come when the entire country expects new ideas, philosophy and method in the fight against insurgency in the country.

“We strongly believe that a time has come for our president to bring in fresh hope and clear directions on how best the country will strategize to overcome the present insecurity situation in the country.

“Our president was elected by Nigerians and the same Nigerians have spoken through their representatives in the National Assembly.

“Our president should listen to them by dropping the service chiefs, who have since reached retirement age in the military and appoint new ones with fresh ideas to do the job for which we elected him to do,” APF said.

The forum pleaded with the President to: “Urgently change tactics and personnel in order to win the war against rising threats to the lives of Nigerians.”

