News

Forum wants Nigeria remodeled for progress

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma Comment(0)

Worried by myriads of challenges bedeviling Nigeria and its development since independence, activist and Executive Director, Daniel Ukwu Leadership Foundation, Mr. Daniel Ukwu, has called for a remodelling of the country.
Ugwu said that for Nigeria to move forward socially, politically and economically, Nigerians, especially the leaders must put on a new thinking cap that would bring about peace, progress and unity.
According to him, a society which worked like a marriage through proper dialogue and communication that harmony would achieve was what Nigeria needed to attain greater heights.
Ukwu said: “For us to move forward under President Muhamadu Buhari, we must shift our thinking as a nation to a new level of thinking.
“For us to achieve this, we have to have an open discussion on political and social issues which are keys to healthy unity.
“In our country today, we act very much like those warring spouses who want nothing other than to get rid of each other or get out of the marriage.
“We strongly believe that a new level of thinking that would focus and address the Nigeria dream; what should become of Nigeria after the COVID-19 pandemic, especially what should be the economic fortunes of Nigeria should be uppermost in our thinking.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Bauchi gov to political appointees: Go back to farm

Posted on Author Ali Garba, Bauchi

B auchi State Governor, Bala Abdukadir Mohammed, has ordered all political appointees and senior civil servants in the state to go back to farm in line with his administration’s revolution in the agricultural sector.       He said the aim was to boost food security in the state. The governor gave the order at […]
News Top Stories

76 firms jostle for 57 marginal oil fields

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

  N umber of oil firms jostling for oil blocks hit 76 at the weekend as the race for 57 marginal oil fields put up for bid rounds by the Federal Government hots up.     The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), an agency of Federal Government, had penultimate Monday broken an 18-year-old jinx as […]
News

Strenuous daily exercise may shorten longevity’

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

  B ased on the analyses of longevity data for professional Japanese traditional artists, researchers at the Tokyo Institute of Technology (Tokyo Tech) have found that kabuki actors, known for their vigorous movements, surprisingly had shorter lifespans compared with other traditional arts performers who lead mostly sedentary lifestyles.     The findings suggested that job-related […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: