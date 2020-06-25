Forum wants Nigeria remodeled for progress

Worried by myriads of challenges bedeviling Nigeria and its development since independence, activist and Executive Director, Daniel Ukwu Leadership Foundation, Mr. Daniel Ukwu, has called for a remodelling of the country.

Ugwu said that for Nigeria to move forward socially, politically and economically, Nigerians, especially the leaders must put on a new thinking cap that would bring about peace, progress and unity.

According to him, a society which worked like a marriage through proper dialogue and communication that harmony would achieve was what Nigeria needed to attain greater heights.

Ukwu said: “For us to move forward under President Muhamadu Buhari, we must shift our thinking as a nation to a new level of thinking.

“For us to achieve this, we have to have an open discussion on political and social issues which are keys to healthy unity.

“In our country today, we act very much like those warring spouses who want nothing other than to get rid of each other or get out of the marriage.

“We strongly believe that a new level of thinking that would focus and address the Nigeria dream; what should become of Nigeria after the COVID-19 pandemic, especially what should be the economic fortunes of Nigeria should be uppermost in our thinking.”

