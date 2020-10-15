Foster regional economic integration, Omo-Agege tells S’South govs

Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege has urged governors of the South-South to foster regional economic integration through massive investments infrastructure.

Omo-Agege made the call on Thursday in his goodwill message at the second annual general meeting of the Forum of South-South Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture(FOSSCCIMA) which held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Godwin Anaughe, the Deputy Senate President encouraged governors of the region to build superhighways and railways to link the BRACED states.

He also asked the governors to invest in the power sector and gas, adding that such infrastructure and facilities will will ginger economic activities, growth and enterprise in the region.

His words: ”It is against this backdrop that I find the theme for this year’s Lecture ‘Economic Integration of the South-South Region – A panacea for Economic Growth’ apt and timely.

”One important lesson of the COVID-19 debacle is that it can no longer be business as usual. The COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent global economic downturn have also accentuated the importance of economic integration as engines of growth and development, in many economies of the world.

”For the South-South region, the need for economic growth calls for economic integration that would help set the entire region on a more prosperous growth path. I wish to make it very clear, however, that the economic integration of the South-South is not a short term answer to the current socio-economic problems of the region.

”Rather, it is the long-term answer to the question of South-South economic growth, diversification, competitiveness, enterprise and jobs.”

