Foster unity in S’West PDP, be impartial – Bode George urges Caretaker C’ttee

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has called on the newly appointed South West Caretaker Committee of the party to be a neutral arbiter and an impartial role model who must be seen to be guided by fairness, truth, sincerity and balanced justice. George, who disclosed this yesterday while playing host to the Caretaker Committee in Lagos, congratulated members of the committee on their appointments and opportunity given to them by the leaders and elders of the party to midwife a new South West Zonal Executive Committee The PDP chieftain urged them to rectify the wrongs, heal the wounds and bring peace and amity to the PDP in the South West.

“To serve in this very crucial role, you have apparently earned the trust of all our leaders and elders. The challenge given to you is of great responsibility and seriousness,” George said. George, who is member of the party’s Board of Trustee (BoT), also used the occasion to appreciate what he called the selflessness leadership of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, saying the governor had demonstrated tremendous humility, matured leadership and a genuine resolve to bring peace to the PDP.

“Let us all support and strengthen Governor Makinde by our collective insistence on ensuring that truth, equity, fairness, justice, tolerance and goodwill prevail in all our undertakings,” George said. Responding on behalf of the committee, its chairman, Hon. Dayo Ogungbemi, said they had come to visit George to seek his guidance and support in the task placed on their hands. He commended the leadership spirit of George saying he remains a strong pillar of the party not only in the South West but in the country as a whole.

Other members of the committee that came for the visit include Engineer Julius Akinsola and Chief Taiwo Abiodun. Lagos PDP leaders in attendance included a member of BoT, Prince Akintoye; Chief Onikepo Oshodi; Chief Aduke Maina; Otunba Okanlawon; Senator Kofoworola Bucknor-Akerele; Hon. Tanwa Olusi; Hon. Rahmon Owokoniran; Hon. Willy Akinlude; Barrister Akinsanya; Barrister Onile Ere; Dr. Dominic; Elder Agbaje John; Prince Uthman Shodipe-Dosunmu; Hon. Deji Wellington and the State Secretary, Prince Muiz Dosunmu.

Like this: Like Loading...