Fostering sustainable finance growth via partnership

Globally, climate change is recognised as a real and potentially destabilising threat to economies and the well-being of people, particularly the most vulnerable. Owing to climate change, millions of people around the world are being forced to live with extreme weather events such as droughts and floods. In every clime,

infrastructure contributes to economic development by increasing productivity and providing amenities, which enhance the quality of life.

The services generated as a result of an adequate infrastructure base will translate to an increase in aggregate output. However, investment in infrastructure services, such as transportation (roads), electricity and water are intermediate inputs to production, this is because infrastructure services tend to raise productivity of other factors as it is often described as the ‘unpaid factor of production.’

Although, the Nigerian capital market had suffered monumental losses due to sustained decline in stock prices resulting in huge decline in investment value occasioned by the financial crisis, the country’s huge infrastructural deficit in power, housing, roads, healthcare and port services, among others, has contributed to a large extent in retarding the overall growth and development of the sector, which is a centre for capital formation.

Meanwhile, against this backdrop of the comatose state of the economy, governments and capital market operators have agreed that tapping into the green bond market, which has gained global acceptance, will be crucial to climate finance and deepen the sustainable finance eco-system to foster more sustainable investments. It would also intensify efforts on infrastructural development to enhance citizens’ standard of living.

However, experts also believe that since the banking sources are unable to meet the growing financing need in Nigeria’s infrastructure, there is need to bridge the infrastructure gap through the green bond market to achieve the desired growth.

NGX showing commitment to sustainable finance

Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group) said it had shown its strong commitment to market development through partnerships and collaborations across the ecosystem both locally and internationally.

According to NGX, what is interesting to note is that the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, NGX Group, Mr. Oscar Onyema, has become a key voice for advocacy for exchanges internationally evidenced by his election to the board of the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) in September 2021.

It would be recalled that NGX Group – the Nigerian Stock Exchange at the time – gained membership into the WFE in 2014 and has continued to support the WFE sustainability principles thereby playing a leading role in fostering the growth of sustainable finance within the sub-region.

Speaking on some of the key outcomes, Onyema, said: “Since we have been members of WFE, NGX Group of Companies has played a leading role in fostering the growth of long-term sustainable finance by leading the development of the green bond market in Nigeria.

“Following the submission of a proposal to the Ministry of Environment, Debt Management Office (DMO) and other stakeholder institutions in 2017,

multi-agency task force comprising the Honorable Minister of Environment, Group Chief Executive Officer, NGX Group and other leading stakeholders was constituted, whose leadership led to the issuance and listing of the inaugural Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) Sovereign green bond in 2018.”

“Subsequently, two Corporate Green bonds and a Series II FGN Sovereign Green Bond have been listed on Nigerian Exchange Limited. In furthering its green bond market development initiatives, NGX signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Luxembourg Stock Exchange (LuxSE) to cooperate in promoting cross listing and trading of green bonds in Nigeria and Luxembourg.

The MoU was signed during the 2019 WFE annual meeting in Singapore. “NGX Group of Companies has also supported WFE Sustainability Principle 2 and fulfilment of the SSE requirement for Exchanges to provide written guidance on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) by unveiling the Sustainability Disclosure Guidelines in March 2019.

“This was supported by the launch of the Facts Behind the Sustainability Report (FBSR) platform for listed companies to showcase their progress in incorporating sustainability into their business processes, thereby enabling investors gain access to decision-useful ESG information.

“Beyond the WFE, NGX Group of Companies boasts an ongoing collaboration with Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), where it has implemented various capacity development initiatives to raise awareness and build capacity on key sustainability issues across its ecosystem,” he noted.

State of green bond market

Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) had said that the value of Nigeria’s green bonds market had grown to N55.52 billion within 2017 and 2021.

The Chief Executive Officer, NGX, Temi Popoola, disclosed this during the Sustainable Finance Training 2021 hosted by NGX in collaboration with the International Finance Corporation (IFC). He added that the Exchange was committed to fostering the growth of sustainable financial products which integrate the financial risks and opportunities associated with climate change and other environmental challenges.

Popoola described sub-Saharan Africa as the least responsible for global climate change but remains one of the most vulnerable to the risk posed by climate change. Citing the World Meteorological Organisation State of the Climate in Africa Report 2020, he stated that the invest-ment in climate adaptation for sub-Saharan Africa would cost between $30 and $50 billion each year over the next decade, or roughly two to three per cent of GDP.

He revealed that the limited flow of climate finance remained a major issue for the implementation of mitigation and adaptation actions in Africa particularly Nigeria.

He further stated: “In recognition of the climate finance needs particularly in Nigeria and the urgent action required to combat climate change as well as its impact as enshrined in the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, NGX in 2016 conceptualized and developed the Green Bond Product Paper, which was embraced and championed by the Debt Management Office and the Federal Ministry of Environment.

“This effort led to the issuance of the maiden N10.69 billion ($25.8 million) 13.48 per cent 5-year green bond in 2017 to fund projects to develop renewable energy.

“This was sequel to the ratification of the Paris Climate Agreement by the Federal Government of Nigeria which necessitated the need for long term capital to fulfill Nigeria’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and ending gas flaring by 2030.

“The second tranche, N15 billion ($36.1 million) 14.5 per cent 7-year Green Bond was issued in June 2019and was over-subscribed. The sovereign issuance paved way for corporate green bond market to emerge with N15 billion ($36.1 million) 15.5 per cent 5-year Fixed Rate Senior Unsecured Green Bond by Access Bank and N8.5 billion ($20.5 million) 15.6 per cent 15-year Guaranteed Fixed Rate Senior Green Infrastructure Bond by North South Power Company.

SEC committed to policy advice

The Securities and Exchange Commission had stated that it would continue to strive to deliver coordinated and coherent policy advice, capacity building and regulatory support to build the momentum for a green economy.

Green finance has been defined as any structured financial activity that has been created to ensure a better environmental outcome. Director-General of SEC, Mr. Lamido Yuguda, who stated this in a goodwill message at the official launching ceremony of the FMDQ Green Exchange, said the Commission remained a strong advocate for the promotion of infrastructural development through sustainable financing as it believes that the huge budget deficit and infrastructural gap in the country can be financed by harnessing resources available from sustainable finance investors and interest groups around the world.

He said: “Without doubt, there are tremendous opportunities in the areas of power generation and transmission, rail transportation, housing, agriculture and water among others, where sustainable financing can be an avenue for the private sector to partner with government in the overall drive for prosperity and economic development.

“The Commission had, in December 2018, released the rules on Green Bonds to support the issuance of debt instruments with positive impact on the environment.

“Although the Nigerian capital market has recorded some green bond issuances, there is ample room for additional issuances as stakeholders within the sector can do more in terms of green and sustainable finance; especially considering the available global investment opportunities and our domestic development needs.”

The SEC DG said the launch of the FMDQ Green Exchange as a platform for the collection and dissemination of data and information on green and sustainable securities for transparency purposes is a step in the right direction.

He disclosed that ESG factors formed key components in qualitative market research, valuation of equities and fixed income securities, portfolio construction and asset allocation and expressed excitement with the contribution of the FMDQ, which will enhance these aspects of the capital market.

According to him, “effective ESG reporting can fuel strong capital markets, as high standards of disclosure and transparency are a critical part of the requirements in ESG investing. The performance of this platform will be a testing ground for the enormous potentials ahead.

“The United Nations recognises that green financing plays a major role in delivering a number of its Sustainable Development Goals. The ongoing 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference underscores the transition to a low-carbon, more resource efficient economy and in building a financial system that stimulates sustainable growth across nations.

“There is enormous capacity for the financial system to fund the transition to a green economy. For this to happen, the right conditions and incentives need to be in place.

“These include incentivizing market participants to be more conscious of long-term risks and opportunities; Improving access for retail investors, and supporting institutional investors to direct their capital towards a long-term impact; enhancing trust in green financial products, by giving clear and reliable information to those who invest in them and providing the necessary regulatory and policy support to create an enabling environment for innovative ideas in green finance to thrive.”

Yuguda said FMDQ, for some years now, had earned for itself a reputation for innovation in the Nigerian capital market with the introduction of new products, platforms, processes and even players adding that sustainable finance has come to stay and the benefits would be visible in the improvements to Nigeria’s physical and economic environment.

Authorities should focus on improving the investment climate capable of attracting private investors at the level that can meaningfully aim at financing the nation’s infrastructure deficit and meeting its strategic programme for sustainability

