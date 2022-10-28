News

Foundation awards scholarships to 20 students in Osun

Posted on

An NGO, Prince Nureni Hammed Adekanmi Foundation (PANH) has awarded N1 million scholarships to 20 public secondary school students in Osun. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the foundation also promised to pay the Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examination (UTME) fees for the students. Director of the foundation, Dr Adeoye Olasoji, made this known at the 2023 May/June (WAEC) sponsorship and scholarship awards, held on Wednesday at Oba Okunade Sijuwade Memorial Hall, Enuwa, Ile-Ife. Olasoji said the founder of the foundation, whom he described as an old secondary school mate, decided to give the scholarships to the brilliant but indigent students of public schools in the state to assist their parents. “During our own period, we had parents who could not afford our WASC fee. So we did lots of casual work to take care of ourselves up till the time we pass out of secondary School. “So, this made prince (Adekanmi) to decide that no matter how little, he would be assisting the less privileged in the society,” he said. The Guest Lecturer at the occasion, Dr Akinjide Akintola, congratulated the beneficiaries, even as he commended the founder of the foundation for his kind gesture.

NAN reports that Akintola, of History Department, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, spoke on the topic: “Education and Role Model in Contemporary Yoruba Society.” According to him, education is the best legacy which parents can give to their children for brighter future. He urged the students to seize the opportunity of the scholarship awards to work harder, prove themselves worthy and encourage the donor. Akintola enjoined the students to cooperate with their teachers by harkening to their instructions, as they had vital roles to play in their lives. Also, the Principal, Ife Anglican Grammar School, Ile-Ife, Prince Ademola Adefisan, lauded Adekanmi for his generousity, stressing that he had bought uniforms and drums for the school and also awarded scholarships to the students.

 

Our Reporters

