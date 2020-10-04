News

Foundation boosts trauma management, emergency care

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

Hope of achieving effective management of trauma care and emergency response services in Nigeria was raised in Lagos recently with the unveiling of a multi-speciality hospital by the Loveworld Medical Missions Services.

 

The Loveworld Medical Missions and Services is part of the Chris Oyakhilome Foundation International.

 

Speaking during the ground breaking ceremony, which took place in Aseese, Ogun State, a member of the Central Executive Council, Loveworld Incorporated, Rev. Tom Amenkhienan said the hospital located, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway was built to help victims of road accidents as well as improve the state of trauma care and emergency response services in Nigeria. Amenkhienan said: “Injuries are a major cause of morbidity and mortality in both developing and devel- oped countries.

 

About 5.8 million people die each year as a result of injuries; overall, injuries are estimated to be the third most common cause of death globally.

 

“Today road traffic injuries are a leading cause of premature death and disability worldwide and in Nigeria, resulting in enormous physical, social, emotional, and economic implications on society.”

 

On her part, the Chairperson, Trauma Care International Foundation, Dr. Deola Phillips explained that the multi-disciplinary health care facility was another significant contribution from the Loveworld Nation to improving health care services, emergency and trauma response in Nigeria.

 

Philips explained that the establishment of the centre was informed by the need for integrated and targeted interventions to reduce poor management of traumatic injuries as well as medical complications.

 

“We had embarked on some interventions including public safety education programmes through the Trauma Care International Foundation and medical outreach programmes championed by the Volunteer Medical Corps.

 

“We have taken a step further through this project, the Loveworld Medical Centre to provide a medical complex that will meet the needs of critically ill or injured patients, by providing them with access to resuscitation, emergency surgical procedures, specialised medical and diagnostic facilities, intensive and high dependency care wards, blood banking, and other allied services; all of which will be delivered by our highly trained team of specialists.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Anambra 2021: PDP, APGA, APC members defect to Labour Party

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As momentum gathers towards Anambra State governorship election billed for 2021, the political scene is witnessing realignment of sort with over 300 members from the ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) party, the two major opposition parties, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) shifting base to the Labour Party (LP) The defectors […]
News

APC opposes speedy hearing of suit seeking to disqualify Ize-Iyamu

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday raised opposition to the speedy hearing of a suit seeking the disqualification of its governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, from the September 19, Edo State governorship election.   The party in a petition against the trial judge, Justice Taiwo Taiwo, of the Federal High Court, Abuja, prayed the Chief […]
News

India suffers record jump in COVID-19 cases to pass 2m

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Mexico’s coronavirus death toll tops 50,000 India, the country hardest hit in Asia by the coronavirus pandemic, reported on Friday a record daily jump in infections, taking its total number of cases over two million. It is the third nation to pass that unwanted milestone, lagging behind only the United States and Brazil, reports […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: