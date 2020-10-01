News

Foundation boosts trauma management, emergency care

The hope of achieving effective management of trauma care and emergency response services in Nigeria, was raised in Lagos on Tuesday with the unveiling of a multi-speciality hospital by the Loveworld Medical Missions Services.
The Loveworld Medical Missions and Services is part of the Chris Oyakhilome Foundation International.
Speaking during the facility’s groundbreaking ceremony, which took place in Aseese, Ogun State, a member of the Central Executive Council, Loveworld Incorporated, Rev. Tom Amenkhienan said the hospital located at Aseese, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway was built to help victims of road crashes as well as improve the state of trauma care and emergency response services in Nigeria.
Amenkhienan said: “Injuries are a major cause of morbidity and mortality in both developing and developed countries. About 5.8 million people die each year as a result of injuries; overall, injuries are estimated to be the third most common cause of death globally.
“Today road traffic injuries are a leading cause of premature death and disability worldwide and in Nigeria, resulting in enormous physical, social, emotional, and economic implications on society.”
Continuing, he noted that statistics available have shown that most road traffic crashes occur on intercity roads and highways.
“We also know that road traffic crashes involving motorcycles and commercial buses are among the leading causes of injuries. Victims of such crashes form a quota of the patients that will be managed in this hospital. We are poised to change the narrative on trauma management in Nigeria through this great initiative,” he added.
On her part, the Chairperson, Trauma Care International Foundation, Dr. Deola Phillips explained that the multi-disciplinary health care facility was another significant contribution from the Loveworld Nation to improving health care services, emergency and trauma response in Nigeria.
Philips explained that the establishment of the centre was informed by the need for integrated and targeted interventions to reduce poor management of traumatic injuries as well as medical complications.
“We had embarked on some interventions including public safety education programmes through the Trauma Care International Foundation and medical outreach programmes championed by the Volunteer Medical Corps.
“We have taken a step further through this project, the Loveworld Medical Centre to provide a medical complex that will meet the needs of critically ill or injured patients, by providing them with access to resuscitation, emergency surgical procedures, specialised medical and diagnostic facilities, intensive and high dependency care wards, blood banking, and other allied services; all of which will be delivered by our highly trained team of specialists.”

